Bhopal

Bhopal: Peep into colourful world of pottery and beat the lockdown blues

By Staff Reporter

Despite geographical diversity, unevenness, variety in soil of Madhya Pradesh, the artisans make it useful and create articles ranging from tiny lamps to mannequins.

It a a colorful world. Enjoy it
For Diwali shopping
Pot on chulah
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya has showcased pottery traditions of Madhya Pradesh under its online exhibition series-43. The colourful pots will cheer you up and help you to beat the corona-induced lockdown blues.

The exhibit is installed in open air exhibition of Kumharpara of museum. Museum associate Garima Anand Dubey said artisans infuse life in anything be it wood, metal, stone, textile or any other medium.

Its example can be seen with pottery products and the folk tradition of this state. Despite geographical diversity, unevenness, variety in soil of Madhya Pradesh, the artisans make it useful and create articles ranging from tiny lamps to mannequins.

A short attempt to portray the life cycle around pottery and other clay objects has been made in open-air exhibition of museum.

Place of worship
Pitchers with art
Diwali dolls
