Bhopal: Pay attention to black spots, ACS tells officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Dr Rajesh Rajora, while presiding over the State Road Security Implementation Committee meeting, asked officials to pay attention on black spots. He told them to seek support from elected representatives to raise public awareness.

At the meeting held on Saturday, he issued directives to give priority to works aimed at making roads safe in the state. He said people should be conferred with a Good Samaritan award for offering help in golden hour to injured people.

To improve the traffic system, he said a team of officials should visit Delhi and Bengaluru to study Integrated Traffic Management System. He hoped that the outcome of this study would be beneficial. This study team will comprise officers from Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), Smart City and Urban Administration Department.

Transport Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jha said that challan amount would be increased following directives of apex court. Besides, the process to fit Vehicle Location Device and panic button in all vehicles of state will commence soon. According to Additional Director General of Police (PTRI) G Janardhan, Madhya Pradesh leads in entering accident records in Integrated Road Accident Data App. In this app, every state needs to fill in the accident data and other information such as where an accident happened, reason of accident etc. At the meeting, officers of nodal agencies were present.