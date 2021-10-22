Bhopal: Patriotic songs, folk dances highlighting Indian diversity presented

BHOPAL: The students showcased diversity of Indian culture through patriotic songs and folk dances. It was a part of an orientation programme for students (session 2021-22) organised by National Service Scheme unit of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Friday. It was the unit's first NSS orientation event.

The Second E-Book of NSS designed by volunteers Hritwiz Sharma and Ruchi Singh highlighting all the services and activities done by the BSSS unit of NSS in the last one decade was also released.

RK Vijay, state NSS officer and AK Saxena, NSS coordinator of Barkatullah University, were chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

This gives an opportunity to students to update themselves about the ideas and achievements of National Service Scheme. At the same time, Madhubala Porwal, Ayushi Trivedi, Shilpi Soni and Harikesh Mourya were felicitated for state level NSS award by state higher education department.

The chief guest and guest of honor encouraged students by highlighting how different activities and social work undertaken by NSS leads to personality development. They also dwelt on how NSS gives an opportunity to utilise inner intellect and skills for welfare of others. NSS stands true to the motto- "Not me, But you,” added Rahul Parihar, NSS open unit programme officer of Barkatullah University.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 08:12 PM IST