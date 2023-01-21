Bhopal: Party incharge Agarwal creating hurdles in way of Kamal Nath

412014633046101

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only a few months are left for the assembly elections, but the Congress leaders are issuing contradictory statements against each other.

The statements made by the party’s state incharge JP Agarwal have created hurdles in the way of president of MP Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath and his team.

Nath has become a widely accepted leader of the party in the state. Nevertheless, Agarwal’s statements may relight the internal squabbling which has almost stopped.

All the Congress leaders agree that if the party forms a government in the state, Nath will be the chief minister.

But Agarwal’s statement that after the party forms a government the name of the chief minister will be decided has created confusion.

According to sources in the party, Agarwal does not agree with the campaign that Nath will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Agarwal has given a contradictory statement to Nath’s demand for caste-based census. He said the party did not have any such plan. Nath supported the caste-based census and said that it was necessary.

After becoming the in-charge of the party’s state unit, Agarwal held interactions with the party workers and created enthusiasm among them, he is causing trouble to the party by making statements which are against the party’s agenda.

After Nath became the MPCC president, Deepak Babria and Mukul Wasnik were appointed in-charges of the party in the state. Babria was also not on good terms with many leaders of the party. Wasnik did not take much interest in the party affairs.

Although Agarwal is taking interest in the party affairs, his statements may lead to internal disputes in the party.