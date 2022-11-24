Bhopal: Panna diamonds lose ‘sheen’ at auction

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is said that diamond is a rare gem and can fulfill monetary desires as it fetches astonishing amount in auction and is purchased by buyers instantly. But in the auction at Panna collectorate office in the month of October, large number of diamonds, found from Panna diamond mines, could not go under the hammer as purchasers did not show interest in them.

Now the owners of such diamonds are anxiously waiting for the next auction so that there diamonds could fetch good money which will make them lakhpati and through the auction sum they can purchase luxury items, houses and other necessary things.

Prakash of Manora village is one such person who had unearthed diamond of 3.64 carat from Panna diamond mine but his gem failed to attract attention of any buyer. He told Free Press that his diamond is pending for auction and most probably, in next auction it can be sold out through which he can get a hefty sum. He said that the next auction is supposed to take place after three months.

He added that in the past also, he had found at least nine to ten diamonds and they fetched huge price in auction. The money which came through diamond auction helped him in purchasing two tractors, agricultural land and constructing a lavish house. Before diamonds came into his life, he had a hand-to-mouth life.

Sunil Sen is another such person whose diamond, weighing 3.21 carat, failed to grab the attention of buyers. He too is waiting for the next auction so that he can get plenty of money which will end his monetary woes.

In the monsoon months, people have found diamond in large numbers from the mines of Panna. Even some lucky ones stumbled upon diamonds while walking at public places.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that people whose diamonds were successfully sold in October’s auction are yet to get the auction money.

An employee of Panna diamond office said that in the auction of October, 34 precious diamonds were sold out to businessmen. So far, money to be given to owners of the diamonds has been not disbursed. The file of payment will be sent to the collector shortly after which the payment process will begin.