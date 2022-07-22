Bhopal: Panic in school over alleged plot to harm girl, police called

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was panic in a school in Ratibad area on Thursday over an alleged plot by some people to harm a girl student by mixing some substance in her water bottle, said police.

The 15-year-old girl studies in class 8 in a government middle school in Dogra village under Ratibad police station. The girl was in good health after the incident, according to the police.

Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari told Free Press that they got a call from the school principal who said that some people had mixed a poisonous substance in a water bottle of one of the school students.

“A police team rushed to the school and collected evidence from the spot. It found some powder kept in a paper wrapped where the student sits. The team seized the water bottle too, which will be sent to the forensic lab for examination,” he said.

The police said when the students returned to her seat after morning prayer and drank water from her bottle, she felt uneasy. Later, she spotted powder near a water bottle. She raised an alarm following which the school staff rushed to her and took her to a room where she was examined.

This led to panic in the school and other students too started looking around if the water they carried was safe and any substance was found near their seats. An FIR under Sections 328 and 511 of IPC has been registered by the police who have started investigation in the case.