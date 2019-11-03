Bhopal: Over 25k devotees perform Chatt puja with religious fervor

BHOPAL: More than 25,000 people of Bhojpuri, Magahi and Maithili samaj offered final aragya to the rising sun and Chathh Maiyya to mark the celebration of Chhath Puja on Sunday morning.

The festival was celebrated at various Ghats including, Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya and Sarswati temple Barkhera, across the state capital.

Women fasting from past 48 hours took a dip in biting cold water and offered final aragya to the rising Sun.

General Secretary, Bihar Sanskritik Parishad, Satendra Kumar told Free Press that keeping in mind about the cleanliness of the water bodies, the Ghats were also cleaned with the help of Nagar Nigam and BHEL.

The MP Bhojpuri academy of the culture department also sang the Chath cultural songs.

The children were seen enjoying the rides, swings, balloon shooting and other games at the fair organised at the temple. Stalls to sell the regional and cultural books, clothes and dishes of Bihari culture, were also installed at the fair.

MLA Vishwas Sarang, mayor Alok Sharma, MP Pragya Singh Thakur, MLA Krishna Gaur and other public representatives and officials were also present at the celebrations of the festival.