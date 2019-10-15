Bhopal: Out of 1000 respondents 800 oppose proposed BMC delimitation

BHOPAL: Nearly 80 per cent of the residents who had responded to the invitation of claims and objections had objected to the proposed delimitation of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The district administration has received as many as 1000 claims and objections till Tuesday, a day before the last day of the submission. Of these 800 people who expressed their reservation to the proposed bifurcation of the municipal body into two. The residents who are against the proposed move have expressed their apprehensions that the delimitation would adversely affect the development works and projects being undertaken by the BMC in the state capital.

Not only the politicians, even academicians, professionals, social activists have come forward opposing the decision. Representatives of nursing homes association, traders association, Bhopal citizen’s forum and other such unions and senior citizens here have expressed their reservation.

Initially, a very few people had come forward with their claims and objections; till Monday only were 169 residents had responded. However, number of respondents rose to 831 on Tuesday, as the last day fling submission neared. The claims and objections could be filed till today (Wednesday). While 800 opposed the move, rest 200 have welcomed the decision saying that it would pave way for planned development and make officials more approachable and accountable.

BJP corporators oppose move, file objection: A group of BJP corproators also filed their objection with the office of ADM on Tuesday. Opposing the proposed delimitation of the municipal body, the corprorators said they would not let it happen.

They demanded a special session of the council to oppose the proposed delimitation. The corporators led by Mayor Alok Sharma went the ADM office and field their objection. The corporators have demanded a special session of the BMC council and the proposal for the same would be sent to the commissioner, said the Mayor. He said that there would be series of protests to oppose the delimitation if their demand is not heard.

The last date of filing the claims and objections is October 16 and after that a proposal will be formed and would be sent to the state government, for a final call to be taken by the Governor.

ADM Sanjay Shrivastav said that those who have supported the proposal have said the officials of the local civic body would be more accessible. With the delimitation, there will be two municipal bodies and the people living in a particular area will no longer have to run to headquarters at Mata Mandir to get their issues addressed, he added.