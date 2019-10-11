Bhopal: ‘Our goal is to enhance investors’ trust in MP’

BHOPAL: While reviewing the preparations for the Magnificent MP Summit to be organised in Indore, the CM Nath directed that investment along with development done in various sectors in the state should be presented in a better manner during the summit.

He said that it is our goal to enhance the investors’ confidence in the state through this event. He mentioned that the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh is an important opportunity for us to intiate the state into the path of progress with the new investment and to provide employment to our youth.

He said, our efforts should not be limited just to the paper work. Better preparations should be made to bring real investment in the state.

He sought information about the progress of the ongoing preparations so far for the Magnificent MP Summit and investors, who would be attending the summit. He also held discussions at length on various sessions being organised during the event.

Principal secretary industry Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, principal secretary public relations Sanjay Shukla, managing director MPSIDC Vinod Porwal, commissioner public relations P. Narhari and senior officials concerned were present.