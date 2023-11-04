 Bhopal: Ornamental Plants On Boulevard Street Left To Die
BSCDCL, BMC stand exposed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ornamental plants, which enhanced beauty of Boulevard Street (Atal Path) connecting Platinum Plaza to Jawahar Chowk, have dried as they were not watered regularly by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Developed at the cost of Rs 40 crore, the entire stretch of road from Platinum Plaza to Jawahar Chowk is in middle of city and is 45-metre wide road and 2.7- km long. Onus to maintenance it is on BSCDCL. At present, it is being looked after by BMC.

When contacted, BSCDCL engineer Updesh Sharma said, “Smart city administration will plant fresh saplings on it. Plants had enhanced its beauty. Beautification has been major issue with such roads in Bhopal. We will take care of it.” The construction of Boulevard Street began in June 2017 and ended in 2020.

