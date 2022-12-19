Bhopal: Opposition gives information of No Confidence Motion proposal to Speaker

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of winter session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday, Opposition has given information of No Confidence Motion proposal against State Government to Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. In connection with No Confidence Motion, it has also submitted the charge sheet as well.

After deliberation, Speaker will take decision on the No Confidence Motion. Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh had tried to attract the attention of Speaker on the No Confidence Motion proposal during the question hour and zero hour.

During Zero Hour, When Dr Govind Singh tried to know that when proposal would be taken up for discussion, Speaker said that he will shortly take the decision on it. The information of charge sheet was received by Speaker at 11. 50 am.

By moving the no confidence motion proposal, Opposition is trying to put government in the tight spot. When Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra tried to interrupt Dr Govind Singh in house over the no confidence motion proposal issue, latter said already allegations of corruption has been leveled against one of the ministers.

When Dr Narottam Mishra Narottam Mishra said that before the assembling of the house (till 11 am), Leader of Opposition (LOP) had not given the charge sheet to assembly, Dr Govind Singh said that information of No Confidence Motion proposal was submitted at Assembly Secretariat on December 13 and before starting of the Assembly, he himself had presented a letter, having signatures of some Opposition MLAs, to the Speaker.

As Opposition is bent upon to put government in troubled water through the medium of No Confidence Motion, State government is doing massive preparations to counter the charges of Opposition.