Bhopal: Online fraudsters are now targeting police over Covid vaccine second dose

Bhopal: Online fraudsters are not sparing even police personnel. The special branch of Police Headquarters issued orders on Wednesday to beware about phishing messages.

Police personnel are among the frontline Covid warriors who are getting vaccine shots. Almost all the police personnel have been administered the first shot and are waiting for the second. The fraudsters, meanwhile, are targeting personnel who are waiting for the second shot. They are delivering a message with a link on mobile phones to get registered for the second dose of the vaccine.

The police personnel, without verifying the number or the link, are clicking on the link. As soon as they do so, their bank account amounts are getting siphoned off.

The matter was reported to the PHQ and the special branch has issued the advisory to all its personnel to check before clicking on any link.