Bhopal: Online classes in colleges from today under strict monitoring; the team to have access links to all Google and WhatsApp groups

BHOPAL: Online classes in colleges across the state will start from Thursday. All modalities related to conducting online classes have been completed including a monitoring team that will keep an eye on class activities.

A statewide monitoring team has been formed that ensure smooth running of the online classes. Besides, principals of the colleges will also monitor the classes. The multi-layered monitoring team will have access links to all Google and whatsapp groups formed for online classes.

Monitoring teams have been formed at state level, division level, district level and college level. Time table of classes have been finalized and uploaded on the portals. Teachers have been assigned topic wise classes. Each teacher has formed a group of students’ class wise. The teacher will initiate a google invite link at the whatsapp group and students will join the classes.

Attendance in each class will be monitored by the principal and efforts will be on to include maximum number of students in online classes.

Admissions see drastic fall

Progress in admissions has shown a drastic fall this time. After first round of college level counseling in undergraduate classes only 53,546 students have taken admissions from overall 2,08,487 students have filled the registration forms and opted for choices. Similarly, in postgraduate courses only 120 students have taken admissions against 98,975 students who had registered for choice of colleges. Last date for online submission of admission fee is October 5 for PG courses.