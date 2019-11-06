Bhopal: Officials causing loss to Co-op banks should go: Minister

BHOPAL: Minister for cooperatives Govind Singh has said the officers and employees causing loss to the district cooperative banks should be dismissed from their services.

Nevertheless, those who are doing a good job should be rewarded, and after that, recruitment process should be initiated to fill in the vacant posts, he said.

It will be done after getting permission from the Commissioner of Cooperatives, he said.

Money should be recovered from the people involved in misappropriation of funds and an FIR registered against them.

Singh made the above statements during a review meeting of the district cooperative banks of Bhopal and Hoshangabad divisions at the auditorium of Apex Bank on Wednesday.

District cooperative banks have played an important role in the Cooperative Movement, so it is necessary to improve their financial condition, he said.

Their financial condition has, however, worsened, and the senior officers should review their functioning by holding divisional meetings, he said.

The principal secretary of cooperatives Ajit Kesri said cooperative banks give short term loans to farmers.

He laid stress on the need for recovering loans in time. During the district-wise review of the district cooperative banks, it was found that the time-barred (NPA) amount of all the banks was the highest, he said.

During the district-wise review of the cooperative banks, it was found that Bhopal had institutional deposits but there were few individual deposits.