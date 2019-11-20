Bhopal: Obstinacy of speaker is injustice to people of Pavai: Bhargava

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gopal Bhargava, commenting on the alleged delay in reinstating the membership of Prahlad Lodhi, said that it is insult to the people of Pavai that assembly speaker is showing obstinacy in reinstating the membership of Lodhi, despite the High Court giving stay.

Bhargava said Lodhi is unable to fulfill his duties as his membership is not reinstated by assembly secretariat. The date for applying for question is also passing and in this situation, Lodhi will not be able to raise the problems of the people of his constituency, which is injustice to the people of Pavai constituency.

The LoP claimed that he has come to know that assembly secretariat has blocked the account of Lodhi and he could not ask questions through online mode. His written questions will not be recognized. The LoP alleged that the decision of the assembly speaker is taken at the behest of the state government which is totally wrong.

CM calls on Governor: The chief minister Kamal Nath after returning from Chhindwara went to meet the governor Lalji Tandon here on Wednesday.

Sources said the governor called the CM to discuss the membership issue of BJP MLA Prahlad Lodi. The issue of Lodi is griming by the day, sources informed that the governor is annoyed with the issue of the membership of the Lodhi. BJP had met the governor twice on the matter, but the government response was not so positive as expected by the Governor.

Recently Nath celebrated his birthday and during the exchange of greetings the Governor had asked him to meet him. On Wednesday evening the CM visited the Governor house to meet him. What transpired in the meeting will be reflected in day or two in the action taken by the CM, said a source.