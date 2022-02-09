Bhopal: NSUI members create ruckus at BU executive meet, demands inquiry in yoga student suicide case

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) created ruckus in Barkatullah University before the meeting of executive council on Wednesday. They demanded an inquiry into suicide by gold medallist yoga student.

The state NSUI IT cell convener Akshay Tomar said that meritorious students took extreme steps in absence of efficient faculty. Latest example is Anand Tripathi, who committed suicide a day back.

There are only two guest lecturers to teach 31 students in Physical Education Department in the University. Their credentials are also under question as they hold PhD degree in Sanskrit and are acting as yoga instructor, said Tomar.

We have demanded an inquiry into circumstances that led to suicide by Anand Tripathi, he added. The NSUI members gheroed the entrance of VC office where meeting of the executive council was scheduled. NSUI demanded that vacant posts in BU should be filled immediately as it impacted studentís future. Vice chancellor RJ Rao has called for detailed information, department-wise, on number of vacant posts and has assured NSUI members of filling them up.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:16 PM IST