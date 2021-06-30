Bhopal: Now, EWS certificate online within 15 days, mandated under the Public Services Guarantee Act

BHOPAL: The Income and Asset Certificate for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category will be made online. It has to be issued within 15 days, mandated under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

EWS candidates falling under the general category have been provided a reservation of 10% in government jobs and admission to educational institutions. These candidates have to produce their income and asset certificate before a competent authority (tehsildar) to get the EWS certificate.

The applicants have to submit a self declaration along with Samagra ID, IT Form-16 or salary slip and documents related to property if one owns property. The administrative authorities have to issue the certificate within 15 working days as it has been brought under the Public Services Guarantee Act. Presenting incorrect information in self declaration will invite legal action under the laws concerned. A revenue inspector or a patwari will conduct verification of the information provided by the candidates.

The general administration department (GAD) released the detailed order relating to income and asset certificate and eligibilities for EWS on Tuesday.

Only those candidates will be eligible for EWS category whose total income is not more than Rs 8 lakh. This includes income from agriculture and other sources, as well. The family of an EWS candidate should not possess more than 5 acres of agricultural land in a village or a flat/house of over 1,200-1,800 sq.ft in a municipal area.