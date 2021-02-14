BHOPAL: No one knows that my long hair hide earphones and even during political assemblies, I am listening to Raag Darbari, says singer and politician Hans Raj Hans

He said he spent Rs 25 lakh from his MP's LAD fund to help small artistes who had no work during the pandemic. "When I found that the sanctions were taking time, I transferred money to them from my personal account," he added.

When asked whether he gets time to practice and hear music given his involvement in politics, he said his first loyalty is towards the art. "No one knows that my long hair hide earphones and even during political assemblies, I am listening to Raag Darbari," he said.

Responding to a query, he said Guru-Shishya tradition was on verge of extinction and therefore centres should be established in different parts of country to train children in music. "I keep meeting union culture minister Prahlad Patel, who is from your state, to persuade him to do what I think should be done," he said.