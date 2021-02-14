BHOPAL: No one knows that my long hair hide earphones and even during political assemblies, I am listening to Raag Darbari, says singer and politician Hans Raj Hans

Bhopal:Singer and BJP leader Hans Raj Hans feels that the ongoing farmers' agitation should end as soon as possible and that only a spirit of give and take can lead to its end.
"Farmers are our Annadatas and it pains me to see the elderly, the women and the children sitting in biting cold on borders of Delhi. A consensus has been reached on most issues and the government has announced that implementation of farm laws will be deferred," he said.
Interacting with newspersons here on Saturday evening, Hans, who performed on the inaugural day of Bharat Bhavan foundation day celebrations on Saturday, said that this was his first public performance after corona pandemic.
He said he spent Rs 25 lakh from his MP's LAD fund to help small artistes who had no work during the pandemic. "When I found that the sanctions were taking time, I transferred money to them from my personal account," he added.
When asked whether he gets time to practice and hear music given his involvement in politics, he said his first loyalty is towards the art. "No one knows that my long hair hide earphones and even during political assemblies, I am listening to Raag Darbari," he said.
Responding to a query, he said Guru-Shishya tradition was on verge of extinction and therefore centres should be established in different parts of country to train children in music. "I keep meeting union culture minister Prahlad Patel, who is from your state, to persuade him to do what I think should be done," he said.
Foundation day: The Bharat Bhavan's four-day-long 39th foundation day festival was inaugurated by Padma Shri Bhuri Bhai and Dr Kapil Tiwari on Saturday. On the first day, Sufi and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans enthralled the audience with his renditions. Dhruva Band performed under the direction of Sanjay Dwivedi. An exhibition of tribal artistes was also inaugurated.
Brand ambassador: Tribal artiste Bhuri Bai will be brand ambassador of state culture department. This was announced at the inaugural session. Principal secretary, culture, Sheoshekhar Shukla took a selfie with Bhuri Bai on the dais.