Bhopal: No major event held on World Ozone Day on September 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environment minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Hardeep Singh Dang posted a picture on his twitter account on the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer or Ozone Day asking people to take pledge to save the environment from pollution.

The comment section to this post has light comments like, “Badhai Ho”, “Jai Ho”, signifying that the day has no actual significance for the common people. The Day is observed on September 16 every year.

While the city saw few events held on the day, MP Pollution Control Board, regional officer, Brajesh Sharma told Free Press that an internal meeting to discuss the harmful chemicals that are depleting the ozone layer was convened.

When asked about how the government is trying to educate common people about it, he said, “No such event could be held this time.”

Talking about the importance of creating awareness among people and increasing scientific temper, Project Coordinator Regional Science Centre, Saket Singh Kaurav said, “This is the reason we have places like Science Centre in the city, so that people can visit and know about protecting earth. Although, after Covid we have not been able to organize any programmes, this place can still tell people about science.”

Explaining the significance of Ozone Day, he further said, “The ozone layer protects us from the harmful UV rays from the Sun. There are chemicals like Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), mostly found in coolants which are the main cause of depleting the ozone layer. So it is not something that should last just one day, instead we should start using eco-friendly products to save earth.”

The theme announced by the UN Environment Programme for the World Ozone Day 2022, observed every year on September to create awareness among people about substances that are depleting the ozone layer and to mobilize the resources to protect it, is ‘Global Cooperation Protecting Life on Earth.’

(Contributed by Anamika Pathak)