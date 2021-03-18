Bhopal: No entry for Maharashtra buses from Saturday

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday decided to entry of passenger buses from Maharashtra from March 20 in the view of increasing corona cases in that state. During a meeting held to review corona situation in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday also ordered that business establishments in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, Betul, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ratlam and Chhindwara too would remain closed from 10pm to 6am.

Thermal screening and social distancing have been made mandatory in private companies and offices in Indore and Bhopal.

He also instructed officers to increase vaccination up to 5 lakh doses per day in the state and check wastage. In the last one week, Indore has reported 1,778 corona cases and Bhopal 1,170 cases.

Officers were ordered to rope in religious and spiritual leaders in motivating people into following Covid protocol like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and vaccination. Ruling out any restriction on economic activities, he urged business community to follow covid protocol.

He ordered respective district administrations to rope in public representatives, religious leaders and social workers to encourage people to follow covid protocol and go for vaccination. The CM categorically ordered that gers taken out on Holi and fairs should be banned and strict measures be taken while organising social events. The chief minister said that large number of labourers are likely to return to their villages and cities to celebrate Holi with their families. Local administrations should provide them jobs at their hometown through MGNREGA so that they defer their decision to return to their place of work. Health department was instructed to ensure proper treatment to Covid patients. Patients in home isolation should be monitored properly through tele-conferencing. The CM said that in small cities, with no facility of home isolation, proper arrangements be made in government hospitals and added that administration should keep patients' capacity while roping in private hospitals. Bhopal collector Avinash Lawania informed the meeting that 5000 challans were issued for violation of protocol, while 42 fever clinics are being run in the state capital.