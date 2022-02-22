Bhopal: Nikita’s all-round performance helps Bhopal Girls B team take 1-0 lead

Bhopal: Nikita Singh’s overall performance helped Bhopal Girls B team register a thrilling 13-run win over A team on Tuesday and thus take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series of Rajmata Scindia Smriti Hamidia Cup being held at Old Campion ground here. In the department category, DGP XI defeated BU XI.

Playing first, Bhopal Girls Team B set up a score of 149 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Nikita contributed 58 runs, Preeti Yadav scored 35 runs and Ruchika contributed 32 runs.

Ishita, Tashi took one wicket each. Chasing the score, Bhopal Girls A could only score 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs with Savita Rawat’s 28 runs and Deepika Shakya’s 44 runs.

Nikita Singh, Preeti Yadav and Marziya took two wickets each. Nikita was awarded the title of player of the match for her all-round performance.

Playing first in the corporate group against MP03, Samarth XI scored 176 for the loss of seven wickets. Anupam Gupta contributed 52 runs, Varun contributed 46 runs and Pratyush contributed 35 runs to the massive score.

Amay of MP03 took three wickets and Amber, Sumit and Aditya took one wicket each. Chasing the score, MP03 easily won the match after losing only one wicket. Amay scored 59 runs and Sumit scored 78 runs.

Pratyush of Samarth XI took the only wicket. Amay was awarded the title of the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Playing first in the department category, BU scored 92 runs at Babe Ali ground against DGP XI. Amrit contributed 29 runs, Virender 15 runs and Shoaib contributed 14 runs to the score. Vipin of DGP XI took four and Ankush and Shubham took two wickets.

Chasing the score, DGP XI easily won the match with the loss of four wickets. Manjeet contributed 38 runs, Ankush contributed 24 runs and Vipin contributed 12 runs.

Jeetu, Akhlesh, Shoaib and Salim took one wicket each. Vipin Suste was awarded the title of the player of the match.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:34 PM IST