Bhopal: Nights getting colder, city bracing up for winter

BHOPAL: The state capital especially blessed with green surroundings, hillocks and shiny lakes is bracing up for the winter after harvesting a good monsoon.

As November has entered its adulthood, the mornings and nights are getting colder.

The dry northerlies have also begun, and by the time November ends, it will take the city into its icy grip.

The weather office said the day temperature on Sunday was 23.3 degrees Celsius and that of night on Saturday it was 16.2 degrees.

Nevertheless, the night was slightly colder on Friday when the temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius, the met office said.

Since the evenings have begun to fall just at 5pm, the nights have become longer.

The sunlight which is slowly getting dimmer is becoming enjoyable, although it is yet to be as honeyed as that of the mid-December.

While some of the residents have already taken out their woolens, others have yet to do that, but all of them are keeping away from fans and air conditioners, especially at nights.

Many of them keep their windows shut at nights to avoid the chill.

The state capital has received more than average rainfall and the highest in 25 years.

The winter sunshine and extra rainfall will help farmers to harvest winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice rapeseed and chick peas, improving their earning potential.

The Upper Lake is full to its capacity and the winged guests of winter can be seen on its banks warbling and chirping throughout the day. More are likely to visit.