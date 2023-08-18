Bhopal: NGT Order To Hit Around 50,000 People, 30 Colonies

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) order for demarcation of illegal constructions within 33.3 meters from Kaliasot River bed will affect around 40,000-50,000 people and nearly 30 residential colonies in Kolar satellite township. Twenty parties including builders, colonies are under the radar.

The Kolar residents said they would demand due compensation if the government demolishes their structures/properties that were constructed after securing legal permission from competent authorities including Kolar Panchayat, Town and Country Planning (T&CP) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Builders have taken a plea over permission granted by Kolar Panchayat stating they will move to the Supreme Court challenging National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. The NGT has given an order to the Government for compliance order—demolition of buildings within 33.3 meters from the river bed of Kaliasot River. Sarvadharma Colony and others constructed adjacent to the bank of Kaliasot River, are under the lens.

JN Chouksey, MD L N Medical College & Research Centre(Kolar Road)

“Buildings have been constructed after legal permission of competent authorities –be it Kolar Panchayat, Town and Country Planning(T&CP), Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). So it is not easy for the government to demolish these structures. If the government demolishes, then it will have to give compensation to the landlords. NGT has given order but let us see what happens but it is not easy to raze the structure. ”

P Raju Signature Builder

“ We will move the Supreme Court against NGT order as earlier, Kolar Panchayat had given permission to builders for constructions. When the panchayat body was in existence, there was a ruling of 9 meters from the river bed. So, NGT should consider constructions as per the old rules. The constructions that were done after the 33.3 meter rule came in force should be under the lens.

The River too has changed its course and so all these factors should be considered.”

HR Mishra, Virasha Heights ex-president

“The builder had constructed block C first and we purchased flats in that block. The builder had told us that there was some dispute over Block A and B and so they went ahead with constructing Block C first. After the NGT order, we are also accessing the situation and consulting the experts.”

HM Gupta, resident Sagar Plaza

“We had written to the builder for demarcation of the colony but our request went unaddressed. The NGT order for fresh demarcation is for the government. It is against non-compliance of the previous NGT order.”

Pradeep Pandey, rtd WRD engineer

“Around 40,000 to 50,000 people and around 30 residential colonies will be affected in Kolar satellite township. I was posted here when Kaliasot Dam was constructed. So I was the first person to have filed a petition in NGT against the illegal constructions on river bed. If gates are not opened, there is no harm to the buildings but if 13 gates of Kaliasot Dam are opened, then there will be devastation specially colonies developed adjacent to the bank of Kaliasot River.”

Under the lens

Jagran foundation Road, Damkheda Village, Amarnath Colony, Sarvadharm Colony (Sector-A, B), Bhoomika Colony, Mandakini, Shirdipuram, Sagar Premium Plaza, Signature 99, LN Medical College, Danish Kunj, Virasha Heights, Aamra Valley, Janki Paradise, IBD Colony, Aakrati City, Bhaskar Industries Limited, Shivoy Regency.

