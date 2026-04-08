Bhopal News: Women Congress Workers Burn Effigy Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over His Kharge Remark |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women Congress workers staged a protest outside the PCC office in Bhopal and burned an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday.

The protesters raised slogans and called him anti-Dalit.

State Mahila Congress General alleged that the Assam CM insulted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to the Dalit community. She warned that protests would continue if Sarma does not apologise.

The controversy started after Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of having multiple passports and foreign assets. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also supported these claims.

Following this, Assam Police conducted a raid at Khera’s residence in Delhi. Reacting to the situation, Kharge criticised the government and sought clarification from the External Affairs Ministry.

In response, Himanta Biswa Sarma made a controversial remark, calling Kharge ‘mad.’

He said Kharge was making baseless allegations without knowing the truth and should apologise to the country. Sarma also stated that Assam Police would track down Pawan Khera at any cost.