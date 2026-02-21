Bhopal News: Woman Throws Hubby Out Of His House, Demands Maintenance | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare case, a woman has thrown her husband out of their home and refused his pleas to take him back. On top of that, she wants him to pay for her living expenses and those of their children, filing a case in the Bhopal District Family Court demanding maintenance.

The woman is from Bhopal, while the man comes from a farming family in a neighbouring district. Both are in their early thirties and educated.

They married in 2012 and have three children: the eldest, a girl of 10, and the youngest, a boy of two. After marriage, the woman moved to her in-laws’ home, living in a joint family with her husband’s parents and brothers.

Unhappy with rural life, she pressed her husband to shift to Bhopal. He sought his parents’ consent, which they gave. The couple moved to Bhopal, where the man bought a house for them across the street from his in-laws, chosen by the woman. He started teaching at a madarsa owned by his father-in-law.

The woman’s father installed CCTV cameras on his house to monitor their home, tracking when the man left, returned, and who visited. Tension rose when his in-laws insisted he claim his share of ancestral property, which he refused until his parents passed away. Quarrels escalated, and about a year ago, the wife threw the man out of the house he owned.

According to counsellor Shail Awasthi, who ishandling the case in Family Court, the woman has filed under Section 125 of the CrPC demanding maintenance.

The man told the counsellor he had bought the house with his life’s savings and lacked income to pay maintenance. He begged the counsellor to persuade his wife to take him back, but she remains firm. She reportedly wants only his money.