Bhopal News: Ultra-Modern Women’s Health Centre To Open At Katju Hospital On March 24

Bhopal News: Ultra-Modern Women’s Health Centre To Open At Katju Hospital Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state-of-the-art women’s health centre will be inaugurated at Katju Hospital today (Monday). It is the first such government facility in the state to offer modern diagnostic and treatment services, ranging from infertility to cervical cancer, under one roof.

The centre will offer treatment for a wide range of ailments, including infertility, PCOS and cancer, under a single roof. Dr Rachna Dubey, nodal officer, said that it will be Madhya Pradesh’s first government-run Preventive Gynae-Oncology and Infertility Center.

“Built at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore, this centre will provide modern diagnostic and treatment facilities at affordable rates,” Dubey said.

Previously, such facilities were limited in scope and confined primarily to expensive private hospitals. The centre is scheduled to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Minister of State Narendra Shivaji Patel.

A state-of-the-art women health centre will be inaugurated at Katju Hospital on Monday. It is the first such government facility in the state will offer modern diagnostic and treatment services—ranging from infertility to cervical cancer—all under one roof.

Dr Rachna Dubey, nodal officer, said, “ This will be Madhya Pradesh's first government-run Preventive Gynae-Oncology and Infertility Center. The centre will be offering treatment for a wide range of ailments—including infertility, PCOS, and cancer—all under a single roof. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore, this centre will provide modern diagnostic and treatment facilities at affordable rates.

Previously, such facilities were limited in scope and confined primarily to expensive private hospitals, Dubey said. The centre is scheduled to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Minister of State Narendra Shivaji Patel.”