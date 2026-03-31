Bhopal News: Traffic Cops Accused Of Extorting Cash From Family In Route To AIIMS | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police personnel have been accused of misbehaving with a couple and allegedly extorting cash from them on the pretext of a vehicle checking drive. The couple approached the Police Commissioner on Tuesday, seeking a probe and action against the personnel.

In his complaint, Ayush Srivastava, a resident of Phanda, said that on Monday at around 1pm, he was heading to AIIMS with his pregnant wife and five-year-old son for a medical check-up. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, was experiencing abdominal pain.

On the way, their car was stopped by a team of four traffic personnel led by a sub-inspector near AIIMS . They alleged that the vehicle was overspeeding and cited lack of valid insurance.

Srivastava said he immediately got the vehicle insured. However, despite repeated requests citing his wife’s medical condition, the personnel allegedly demanded Rs 1,000. He further alleged that when he expressed inability to pay, the personnel forcibly took Rs 760 in cash without issuing any challan or receipt.

The situation escalated when one of the constables allegedly snatched his mobile phone and used abusive language when he tried to call his brother for help. The complainant said the incident caused significant mental stress and delayed their arrival at the hospital. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said action will be taken after a probe into the allegations.