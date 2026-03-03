 Bhopal News: Tight Vigil For Peaceful Holi
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure a peaceful Holi celebration, strict security arrangements are in place across the city. Over 1300 police personnel have been deployed in different areas for keeping an eye on anti-social elements and trouble-makers.

Police officials said sensitive points and locations had been identified where additional forces would be deployed. Police have also identified habitual offenders on the basis of past records and issued strict warnings in advance to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

Divers will also be deployed near the lakes and other water bodies as a precautionary measure.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said special teams had been formed under the supervision of all police station in-charges which would conduct regular patrolling in areas under their jurisdiction.

To handle any emergency or law and order situation, two battalions of SAF will be on standby for taking immediate action. All DCPs, additional DCPs and ACP level officials have also been told to monitor the situation regularly.

Meanwhile, traffic arrangements have been strengthened to control incidents of drunk driving.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kaul said that more than 25 checking points would be set up across the city and even in outer areas. Each checkpoint would be manned by four traffic personnel who would take action against those found driving under the influence of alcohol.

