Bhopal News: Three-State Trail Leads To Stolen Survey Machine, 2 Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered a stolen station surveying machine worth over Rs 2.15 lakh after tracking it in Odisha, West Bengal and Assam. Two suspects including the person who purchased the machine have been arrested, police said.

According to GRP police station incharge Zaheer Khan, the machine was stolen from a railway bridge construction site in Nishatpura area. Owner Ajmer Singh registered a case on February 19, informing police that the machine was stolen from a storage box at the site.

Police gathered technical inputs from the manufacturing company to trace the machine’s usage and location. The GRP team first reached Cuttack in Odisha, where attempts were made to sell the stolen equipment. Further investigation led the team to Kolkata where buyer Sandeep Shah was questioned. Police later learnt that the machine was being used on rent in Guwahati, Assam.

The police team reached the spot, recovered the machine and arrested prime suspect Suman Rai. Rai confessed that he came to Bhopal due to financial difficulties and stole the machine when he found an opportunity. The GRP arrested Suman Rai and Sandeep Shah.