Bhopal News: Staff Shortage Grips MP NITI Aayog, 50% Posts Lie Vacant | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50% of posts in the Madhya Pradesh State NITI Aayog, a key state-level institution headed by the Chief Minister, are lying vacant, as revealed in the 2025-26 annual report of the Planning, Economic and Statistical Department.

The institution is responsible for assessing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), GSDP constant compound annual growth rate (CAGR), per capita GSDP at constant prices, per capita GSDP constant CAGR, and growth rates of the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors.

However, the body is facing a staff crunch. Of 68 sanctioned posts, 41 are vacant, including the posts of vice president, chief consultant and additional secretary.

Class II posts are also affected, with all four assistant consultant posts and one accountant post vacant. All four Class III posts are vacant as well. All seven posts of investigator, one post of assistant statistical officer, and three posts of assistant grade II are vacant, along with several other positions.

The institution also assesses average inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) across categories such as food and beverages, fuel and light, and housing in urban areas.

It is also responsible for collecting data related to MSME industrial land and buildings, MSME incentive schemes, store purchase and service procurement, and MP Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation, among others.Additionally, the institution is tasked with achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, and climate action.

Project Monitoring Unit

Out of 31 sanctioned posts, 16 are filled and 15 are vacant. Among these, the posts of one principal consultant, five senior consultants and nine consultants are vacant.