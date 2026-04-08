Bhopal News: PWD Project To Fell 7 Trees For Traffic Fixes Hits Forest Hurdle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed felling seven trees at four key intersections to improve left-turn movement and address accident-prone black spots in the city. However, the process has been reset after powers to grant tree-felling permission as the city tree officer were shifted from municipal commissioner to the forest department.

The PWD officials said earlier approvals are now invalid and fresh permission would be sought from forest authorities.

Locations identified

Two trees at Lok Bhavan T-junction near boundary of Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre.

Four trees on central discom premises near Lal Parade Ground on Jahangirabad Road.

One tree near police outpost at Jinsi Square.

Doubts over justification

Questions have been raised over the necessity of felling all identified trees. The four trees near Lal Parade Ground are located within a walled campus and do not obstruct vehicular movement, yet are included in the proposal. At Jinsi Square, congestion is also caused by roadside vending and the adjoining police outpost wall, suggesting that factors other than the tree contribute to the bottleneck.

Sanjay Maske, PWD chief engineer said, "The change in tree officer authority has nullified earlier permissions. We will now approach the Forest Department for fresh approval."