Bhopal News: Police Headquarters Initiates Exercise For ASI-To-Inspector Promotions |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has begun preparatory work related to promotions or ‘acting charge’ for posts from assistant sub-inspector to sub-inspector and inspector. A four-member scrutiny committee has been formed by the PHQ.

The committee was constituted following a revised order and will scrutinise records of officers to be granted acting charge at the levels of inspector from sub-inspector and sub-inspector from assistant sub-inspector.

The panel will examine service books, confidential entries, disciplinary records and other eligibility criteria to ensure a ready list is available for future reference.

Additional Director General of Police, anti-naxal operations, KP Venkateswara Rao has been appointed chairperson of the committee. The members are DIG Sunil Kumar Pandey, DIG D Kalyan Chakravarty and AIG Amit Saxena. All are currently posted at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal.

Regular promotions have not taken place in the state for around 10 years. Consequently, in view of administrative exigencies, the PHQ had earlier introduced a system for granting acting charge for higher posts. However, the practice was halted following the implementation of new promotion rules.The state government imposed a ban on granting acting charge in June 2025.

The department is now undertaking preparatory measures to ensure immediate action once the moratorium is lifted. The constitution of the committee is seen as a significant step in this direction, with complete records of sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors over the past year set for detailed review.