Bhopal News: No Property Tax Hike; Water, Sewage Charges May Rise By 10-15% | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to present its budget for the financial year 2026-27 during a council meeting on Monday.

This will be the fourth budget under Mayor Malti Rai and is expected to exceed Rs 4,000 crore. While there is relief for residents as property tax is unlikely to be increased this year, sources indicate a 10% rise in water tax and around 15% increase in sewage charges may be approved.

The BMC is also set to retire 145 old vehicles, most of which have exceeded their 15-year lifespan. The council meeting is likely to witness strong opposition over issues such as Lokayukt searches, the slaughterhouse matter and the Adampur landfill tender, setting the stage for a stormy session.

The opposition held a pre-council meeting on Sunday and geared up to corner the ruling party over the waste disposal process and increase in tender rates at the Adampur landfill.

Water, sewage charges to go up

Officials said the proposed hike aligns with recommendations of the Planning Commission to strengthen municipal revenues through periodic tax revisions. The Corporation argues that current sewage revenue falls short of operational costs, making the increase necessary to bridge the gap and support infrastructure upgrades. However, the move is likely to impact households as well as commercial establishments such as hospitals and wedding gardens.

Focus on infrastructure, AMRUT 2.0

The budget will prioritise infrastructure development under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Key proposals include construction of heritage gates at city entry points, road beautification, park development, and improvements in water supply, drainage and electricity systems. Plans for pond conservation, new commercial complexes and Gita Bhawan are also on the agenda.

Adampur waste, parking projects in focus

A major highlight of the meeting will be the long-pending issue of legacy waste at the Adampur dumpsite. The Corporation plans to process over 6.47 lakh metric tonnes of waste spread across 33 acres. The lowest bid of Rs 55.54 crore has been submitted by Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd. Additionally, to ease traffic congestion and boost revenue, 14 new parking facilities are proposed near key locations including metro stations, New Market and Manisha Market.