Bhopal News: No Liquor Shop Renewal Under New Excise Policy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new excise policy 2026-27 has ended the option of renewal of liquor shops. It has also increased the cost of liquor shops by 20%.

The disposal of all liquor shops would be done only through e-tender, said deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda in his statement in the state assembly regarding the new Excise Policy on Thursday.

He said that a policy decision had been taken that disposal of liquor shops would be done in groups having maximum five liquor shops.

Prohibition on liquor shops within 5 km radius of Narmada bank and those in holy cities would continue. No new liquor shop would be opened in the state. Likewise, the ahaata of liquor shops would remain closed.

To end the apprehension of fraud, a decision has been taken that only e-challan and e-bank guarantee will be considered as earnest money. Normal bank guarantee and Fixed Deposit (FD) will not be recognized.

In box

Liquor manufacturers

do not need approval

for price of their product

As per the policy, to promote export and under ease of doing business, a decision has been taken that like previous years, the manufacturers of liquor will not need approval for price of their product. They would be able to declare the rate of their product under the arrangement made in the portal.

Moreover, to promote export of liquor outside the country, a provision of amendment in fees and simplification in label registration has been introduced.

Interestingly, to ensure that the liquor prepared through Mahua by the Self Help Groups of tribals becomes duty -free in other states, a provision has been made to make heritage liquor or any special liquor of other states duty-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the new excise policy was approved during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.