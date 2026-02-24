Bhopal News: Mustard Crop To Be Brought Under Bhavantar Scheme, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government has decided to provide Bhavantar cover to mustard crop. Apart from this, a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal will be given on urad (black grams).

He made the statement on agriculture in the state assembly on Monday, noting that mustard crop area has increased by 28% and estimated procurement would be around 15.71 lakh metric tonnes.

A decision has been taken to procure mustard under the Bhavantar scheme so that farmers can get a reasonable price for their produce.

Similarly, a proposal has been sent to the Centre regarding procurement of gram, masoor and tuar pulses. The aim is to make Madhya Pradesh an agri-export hub.

US-India trade deal hits farmers: LoP

Leader of Opposition UmangSinghar said farmers are beginning to feel the impact of the US-India trade deal, with cotton prices falling by 11%. He also demanded the government to release a white paper on debt.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya responded that debt issues are not linked to agriculture.Singhar also alleged that wheat procurement is not happening properly in the state.