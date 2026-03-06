Bhopal News: MP Government To Purchase Wheat At ₹2.6k Per Quintal

Bhopal News: Government To Purchase Wheat At ₹2.6k Per Quintal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to provide bonus of Rs 40 per quintal on the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat. Hence, wheat will be procured at the rate of Rs 2625 per quintal.

Moreover, registration date of wheat farmers has also been extended till March 10. A bonus of Rs 600 will be given on urad crop.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav announced this in a meeting with a delegation of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Friday. He said that it was the pledge of the government to procure wheat at the rate of Rs 2700 per quintal by 2028 and this target would be achieved in the following years.

He also directed for the solution of electricity-related problems at local level.

He added that the government was working for the welfare of farmers with dedication. The government had decided to provide bonus on urad also, he said.

He conceded that some problem was noticed in registration of wheat farmers at a few places and hence it was decided to extend the wheat procurement registration till March 10.

He also said power supply would be given to farmers during day time for irrigation. This would save them from problems coming up in irrigation at night.. He also assured the BKS to consider its suggestions given for the welfare of farmers.