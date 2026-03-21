Bhopal News: KYC Done, Yet LPG Connections Blocked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): LPG booking problems continue to persist in Madhya Pradesh, with several consumers making rounds of distributors.

After completing KYC, some consumers received LPG cylinders in the first one or two months, but in March, their connections were reportedly blocked at the distributor level.

However, distributors have blamed oil marketing companies for the sudden blocking of a large number of gas connections.

Consumers said they are facing repeated disruptions despite completing formalities. Santosh Malviya, a consumer from Chuna Bhatti, said, “My connection has been blocked. I had to visit the distributor to get it unblocked.

Booking problems are still persisting. Oil marketing companies have to address this. Even after booking, messages are not delivered, leading to confusion among consumers.”

‘Processing delays, data mismatch’

Industry representatives also flagged the issue and called for corrective measures. MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “After KYC in December, some consumers received LPG cylinders in January this year, but in March, their connections were blocked.

Such consumers are making rounds of gas agency outlets to get their connections unblocked. Either distributors or oil companies have to redress these problems. If connections were blocked in March 2026 despite fresh KYC, it could be due to processing delays, data mismatches such as PAN or Aadhaar, or the need for physical re-verification.”