Bhopal News: Khajuraho Temple, India's 1st UNESCO World Heritage With Elevator For The Disable

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first in India, a UNESCO heritage site in Madhya Pradesh has been made accessible to Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) using a mechanical lift.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has installed a hydraulic elevator to enable physically disabled people and super senior citizens to visit Kandariya Mahadev Temple—the biggest, oldest and the most magnificent temple in Khajuraho temple complex.

The 1000-year-old Kandariya Mahadev Temple is the oldest surviving temple at Khajuraho. It was built by Vidyadhar Chandela, the most powerful king of the Chandela dynasty that ruled Bundelkhand.

The hydraulic lift has the capacity to take two wheelchair-bound persons at one time to the platform of the temple, which is about 15 feet high. Two other temples—Mahadev and Jagdambi - are also built on the same platform and will be accessible through the lift.

The ASI superintending archaeologist of the Jabalpur circle Shivakant Bajpai told Free Press that they chose the hydraulic lift instead of the usual wheel-and-pulley elevators, as the latter would have involved digging a pit and erecting a structure. The lift has been installed on the backside of the temple so that it does not affect the looks of the structure. It does not touch the monument at all.

Once the lift is at the level of the platform, a rafter will be used to move the wheelchairs, Bajpai said. Once lowered, it would level with the ground. It is a customised lift built to order. It is easy to use and safe for wheelchair users, he said, adding that the project took about 18 months to complete.

Bajpai said that they decided to go for the lift as physically-disabled people and super senior citizens had to stay on the ground while their family members would climb stairs leading up to the platform. “Now, they, too, will be able to get a feel of magnificent, world famous monuments from the inside,” he said.

The lift was inaugurated by the chief minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Khajuraho on Monday.