Bhopal News: Jameel Jamali Not My First Acclaimed Role, Says Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi

MP News: Jameel Jamali Not My First Acclaimed Role, Says Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran film, TV and theatre actor Rakesh Bedi who became popular for his portrayal of Jameel Jamali in the movie ‘Dhurandhar’, said this was not the first time that his character had become popular.

“Previously, my character, Chakravarty, in the film ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ also garnered immense popularity. However, since that was before the era of social media, people were not as aware back then,” he said, adding, “While life certainly changes when a character like Jameel Jamali achieves fame, I tend to refrain from celebrating it excessively”.

Bedi, who was in the city to stage a two-hour solo play ‘Massage’ at Ravindra Bhawan under IndieMoons Arts Festival 2026’ on Friday, told media persons, “For my role in ‘Dhurandhar’, I tried to understand how Pakistani leaders speak—what their body language is like, and what their style is. I worked a little on just that.”

He also noted that people often failed to distinguish between a comedic actor and a stand-up comedian. "While Jameel Jamali may be a comedic character, that does not mean a stand-up comedian could necessarily portray him effectively. That is an entirely different genre," he said.

Feted with ‘Alakh Gaurav Rang Samman’

Bedi was also feted with ‘Alakh Gaurav Rang Samman’ by Sagar Guncha Natrang Cultural and Welfare Society, Bhopal at an event to mark World Theatre Day. “Whether it is a hockey player or a musician, no one steps onto the field for a match or delivers a musical performance without practice. How, then, can an actor take the stage without rehearsal?” Bedi said.