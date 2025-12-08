Bhopal News: Gharwapsi After Youth Alleges Forced Conversion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who converted to Islam two years ago has returned to Hinduism after undergoing a purification ritual at GufaMandir on Monday. The process was organised on the initiative of Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang.

Pundits recited hymns and performed rituals during the ceremony. Sarang said he is running a campaign against what he described as “Love Jihad” and claimed such cases will not be tolerated.

According to the youth, Shubham Goswami, he had fallen in love with a Muslim girl and later faced pressure from her family to convert. He alleged he was forced to embrace Islam, sent to a Jamat for 180 days and compelled to eat beef. After conversion, he was given the name Aman Khan.

He also claimed he received threats and later spent five months in jail due to charges levelled against him. Goswami approached Sarang during a Jan Darshan program, seeking protection and help in returning to Hinduism. The minister assured assistance.

On Monday, Goswami’s head was shaved, a tilak was applied and he wore a red kurta and red dhoti as part of the purification ritual. He appeared relieved and happy after the ceremony.