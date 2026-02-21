Bhopal News: Final SIR; Max Names Deleted In Govindpura | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Govindpura state assembly constituency 94,978 names have been deleted from the list published on October 27,2025, as per the final Special Intensive Revision list released on Saturday.

As on October 27, 3,99,835 voters were present In the constituency and after SIR 3,04,857 voters remained. BJP candidate Krishna Gaur had won from here in the 2023 assembly elections with a margin of 1,06,668 votes.

Similarly, in Narela constituency, 3,53,482 voters were listed but after the SIR, 273619 voters remained, as 79,863 names were deleted. BJP candidate Vishwas Sarang had won the election here by a margin of 24569 votes.

In Bhopal South West seat, 2,33,236 voters were listed earlier but after revision 62529 names were deleted, and the number of voters came down to 170707. BJP candidate Bhagwandas Sabnani had won the election here by 15,833 votes.

In Bhopal Central, 2,45,973 voters were listed but after revision 1,76,941 voters remained as 69032 names were deleted. Congress candidate Arif Masood had won the election by 15891 votes.

In Huzur constituency, 3,88,227 voters were there but after revision 3,21,243 voters remained, as 63984 names were deleted. BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma had won the election here by 97,910 votes.

In Berasia constituency 2,52,451 voters were listed but after revision, names of 11,435 were deleted and 2,41,016 voters remained. BJP candidate Vishnu Khatri had won the election here by 25,397 votes.

In Bhopal North 2,48,160 voters were present, but after revision 1,98,650 remained as 25178 names were deleted. Congress candidate Arif Aqueel had won the election here with a margin of 26987 votes.