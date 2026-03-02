Bhopal News: Extortion Accused Seen Striking Deal To Shift Focus On Min Sarang

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two new videos of dismissed railway employee Rajesh Tiwari surfaced on social media on Monday, in which he is seen negotiating with a man to influence media coverage and protests, diverting attention from Aslam Qureshi aka Chamda in the BMC alleged cow slaughter case.

The viral clips also show Tiwari discussing financial transactions in exchange for diverting public attention and shifting media focus against state cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang.

Tiwari was arrested two days ago by Nishatpura police on charges of extortion from Shahzeb Khan, a resident of Jahangirabad. Khan alleged that Tiwari had been continuously defaming him on social media and demanding money.

Khan secretly recorded a video during a meeting at Nishatpura, in which Tiwari is seen accepting Rs 1.5 lakh. Tiwari was also found in possession of MD drugs, illegal liquor and a weapon.

In one of the newly surfaced videos, a person sitting in front of Tiwari is heard saying that an advance related to Aslam Bhai s case would soon be arranged and that Rs 20,000 had already been transferred.

Tiwari refers to certain right-wing organisations and their office-bearers, saying that Rs 15 lakh would be required to settle the issue. He is also heard criticising associates of Aslam Bhai for running around unnecessarily instead of coordinating through him.

In another viral clip, Tiwari allegedly claims that after the deal, protesters would avoid raising Aslam Chamda s name during demonstrations and that news coverage would instead be diverted towards cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang. He is also heard making claims about influencing political pressure against Sarang and even removing him from his post as minister.

In-charge of Nishatpura police station Manoj Patwa denied having information about the new viral videos, but said investigations into Tiwari s network were underway.