Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against Co-Op Bank, Society Officials For Embezzling ₹8 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against the then officials of a cooperative bank and a cooperative society of Dewas district, for embezzling government money amounting to Rs 8 crore. The fraudsters had also taken the benefits of the Congress government-run ‘Jai Kisan Loan Waiver Scheme’, said officials on Thursday.

DG, EOW Upendra Jain said that in Dewas district, loans were taken without the knowledge of the society members (farmers), by the society office-bearers of Rajoda primary agriculture cooperative committee and central district cooperative bank Dewas, from 2016 to 2019. More than Rs 5.50 crore was withdrawn by increasing the land area.

They also cheated around 300 farmers by getting crop insurance amount deposited in their own accounts. These officials linked their own phone numbers with the accounts of the farmers and so the farmers remained unaware about the fraud because all the transaction details were received by the accused, not by the farmers.

The office-bearers also took the benefits of the Congress government loan waiver scheme and withdrew the subsidy amount.

The secretary of the society committee, Mahesh Jain withdrew Rs 1.12 crore through withdrawal slip.

Dilip Nagar, supervisor of the cooperative society, Anil Dubey, the then branch manager of the district cooperative central bank, chairperson of the cooperative society Ramka Bai Chauhan and other formed the nexus and cheated farmers.

Till now, the EOW has found financial irregularities of Rs 8 crore and after the investigation, more facts may come to light.