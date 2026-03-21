Bhopal News: ED Files Prosecution Plaint Against Ex-Tribal Welfare Dy Director | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal, has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against Jagdish Prasad Sarwate, former Deputy Director, Tribal Welfare Department, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before the Special Court, Jabalpur, officials said.

On being called, Sarwate appeared before the court and received a copy of the prosecution complaint and relied-upon documents. The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Jabalpur.

The FIR pertains to allegations that Sarwate, while serving as a public servant, acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period from January 1, 2015 to June 20, 2025.

During the course of the investigation under PMLA, it was revealed that the suspect had generated proceeds of crime through corrupt practices and subsequently laundered the same by introducing illicit cash into the banking system and investing it in the acquisition of multiple immovable properties and commercial establishments located in Bhopal, Mandla, Umaria and Seoni districts.

The ED has identified total proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 11.81 crore, representing the value of assets in which the illicit funds were invested and integrated. Accordingly, immovable properties of equivalent value were provisionally attached in February 2026.

The ED investigation has established that Sarwate knowingly acquired, possessed, concealed and used proceeds of crime and projected them as untainted property, thereby committing the offence of money laundering under the Act.