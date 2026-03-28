Bhopal News: Congress Announces ₹50K Aid To Kin Of Deceased |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Saturday said the Congress legislature party would provide an aid of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of those killed in the accident. The Congress has 65 MLAs in the 230-member MP Assembly.

Ten persons were killed and 31 injured, including three to four critically, in a collision between a bus and a pick-up vehicle in Chhindwara on Thursday evening. The bus was carrying people returning from a public function attended by CM.

Addressing the press conference, Singhar said there was no uniform compensation policy in the state. In the Bhagirathpura polluted water incident, Rs 2 lakh was given to the deceased, while in the Chhindwara accident case, Rs 8 lakh compensation was announced to every deceased.

The centre failed to increase strategic reserves.

Singhar said that the country exported 60% of LPG. Of this, about 90% comes through the Strait of Hormuz. “When the Gulf War threat became explicit, why didn’t the central government go for energy diversification? Neither strategic reserves were increased in proportion,” Singhar added.

He said common people in the state were sweating in the sun to get LPG cylinders. Hotels, restaurants and small industries are on the brink of closure, he added.