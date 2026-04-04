Bhopal News: Capital Nights Get Violent, Clubs Flout Curbs, Street Brawls Spiral | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite clear orders issued by district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh restricting operations beyond midnight, several nightlife hubs in the state capital continue to run till wee hours in the morning.

The situation has drawn concern after three separate incidents of violence were reported outside and near different clubs in recent days. However, no FIR has been registered against any club, bar or restaurant, even though the collector had issued the order to this effect on August 30, 2024.

Recent crime branch police operations have uncovered narcotics activity around nightlife zones, with arrests linked to the supply of drugs like MDMA. However, sporadic raids remain insufficient and fail to dismantle organised networks operating in these areas.

Midnight deadline ignored

Official guidelines permit clubs and bars to operate till 11.30 pm. However, venues in MP Nagar Zone I and II reportedly remain active well past 12 at midnight with loud music and crowds spilling on the streets. Club owners are allegedly using excise licences to bypass restrictions while enforcement agencies appear to be turning a blind eye.

Midnight violent incidents

Assault near Bansal One Mall: On April 1, a group attacked two individuals after stopping their car, beating them for nearly 10 minutes and leaving them seriously injured.

Stabbing in Rambha Nagar: A minor dispute erupted while returning home from a club at Kolar area escalated into a brutal attack, leaving a 31-year-old man critically injured with multiple stab wounds.

Women s brawl in MP Nagar: A viral video captured a late-night street fight between women with no visible police intervention during the chaos.

Authorities have sought a detailed list of licensed establishments from the excise department. Action will be taken against venues violating operational limits. We will increase night patrolling to curb violence.

Sanjay Kumar, police commissioner