Bhopal News: BTech Student Father Alleges Relative Took ₹1.3 Lakh

Bhopal News: Father Alleges Relative Took ₹1.3 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suicide case of a BTech student in Ashoka Garden has taken a new turn after the victim’s father alleged financial exploitation by a relative. Earlier, police suspected that he ended his life over a failed love affair.

Mohammad Iftikhar (21), originally from East Champaran in Bihar, committed suicide on Saturday morning in his rented room in Bank Nagar Colony under Ashoka Garden police station limits. He was pursuing third-year BTech from a private college in Ratibad and was living in Bhopal with friends.

His father, Mohammad Nawab Ali, alleged that one of their relatives had taken Rs1.3 lakh from his son on the pretext of helping him obtain a degree and had threatened him when the money was demanded back. He said the harassment pushed his son to take the extreme step. Police officials said all possible angles were under scanner.

According to reports, Iftikhar was talking to a female friend. He reportedly told her about his intention to end his life and allegedly showed the act live during a video call. The friend immediately informed one of his roommates.

When the roommate reached the room, it was locked from inside. The door was broken open and Iftikhar was found hanging. His mobile phone was placed against the wall, indicating the possibility that the act occurred during the video call. The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday after family members arrived from Bihar.