Bhopal News: Bob Launches Bob Women Sapphire Savings Account Offering ₹10 Lakh Cancer Cover

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced the launch of an exclusive premium savings account for women - the bob Women Sapphire Savings Account.

The account offers Rs 10 lakh cancer care coverage plan, complimentary online doctor consultations for up to six family members and concessions on medicines; pathology tests.

The account also offers the very best in banking; lifestyle benefits. It comes with bob Bhoomi RuPay Select Debit Card that provides premium lifestyle privileges such as access to domestic airport lounges, complimentary gym membership, health check-up, spa/salon session and OTT subscriptions.

Dr Debadatta Chand, Managing Director; CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “The bob Women Sapphire Savings Account reflects Bank of Baroda’s commitment to creating meaningful, women-centric financial solutions.

By combining wellness benefits with premium banking and lifestyle privileges, our aim is to address the evolving aspirations of women, while strengthening our engagement with the growing high-value women’s deposit segment.