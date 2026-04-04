Bhopal News: Babus At Blackboard, Inspire Young Minds | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new academic session 2026-27 began in the state on April 1.

As part of School Chale Hum campaign, administrative officials visited schools on April 4 and conducted classes. In Indore, 162 officials reached government schools while 106 of them visited schools in Ujjain. In Bhopal, however, only a limited number of officials were seen across 102 schools.

State Education Centre director Harjinder Singh addressed students at PM Shri Naveen Kanya School in Tulsi Nagar in Bhopal. He spoke on importance of integrating technology with studies. in Bhopal, several officials avoided taking classes in government school despite clear instructions issued to them in this regard.

ADM Sumit Pandey visited Subhash School of Excellence without notice and addressed Class 12 students. He guided them on how to prepare for civil services examinations.

In Gwalior, collector Ruchika Chauhan visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thatipur, expressed displeasure over the absence of teachers, poor sanitation during her visit and warned of strict action if conditions don t improve. Chauhan also asked students to set clear goals in life and stay firm on them.

During an interaction at Ashram No. 2 in Pratap Nagar, Indore collector Shivam Verma shared his journey from a small village to becoming an engineer and later clearing UPSC examinations, encouraging students to stay focused and work hard. He said that one should never feel disheartened in life. Even participating in a competition is a big achievement, he added.

Indore municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal visited a school in the Nehru Park area, appreciated students practical projects, and said their confidence reminded him of his own school days.

Not new initiative

The initiative of senior officials visiting government schools is not new. A similar directive was issued a few years ago during the tenure of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, its implementation remained inconsistent. A retired Rajya Shiksha Kendra official said that such initiatives were introduced in the past too but officials visited schools largely on a one-day basis. “We also went to schools many times but it never became a regular practice,” he said.