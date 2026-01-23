Bhopal News: Agar And Singrauli Remain Underperforming In MMR, Khandwa, Raise In IMR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few districts have performed badly in bringing down the IMR and MMR cases.

According to a report which came up at the collector-commissioner meeting on Wednesday, the performance of Agar Malwa and Singrauli districts has been below par in lowering the MMR. Khandwa and Raisen have failed to do well in IMR. Sagar and Shahdol have failed to check TB cases.

Likewise, Shahdol and Khargone have performed badly in handling sickle cell disease.

Read Also MP News: Australian Author Inez Baranay Shares Insights Into Her Writing Journey In Bhopal College

The meetings of the nutrition committee are not being held in districts. Only a few meetings were held in Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, and Bhind.

The performance of Umaria and Shivpuri in providing benefits to the pregnant women was inferior to other places. The Indore and Mauganj districts are lagging behind other places in terms of Vaya Vandana Yojna

Morena, Burhanpur lagging in Amrit Yojna

Morena and Burhanpur are lagging behind other districts in Amrit Yojna 2.0 of the Urban Development and Housing Department.

The performance of Morena and Datia in giving benefits under PM Swanidhi Yojna has been below par. Bhopal, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, and Singrauli in the National Clean Air Programme have been underperforming.

The work related to Narmada Parikrama Path and sewerage schemes is moving at a snail s pace in Barwaha in Khargone, Mandaleshwar, Sanawad, Maheshwar, and Narmadapuram districts.

In terms of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the performance of Damoh and Maihar has not been up to the mark.

Similarly, Anuppur and Datia have given poor output in the Prime Minister s Urban Housing scheme.